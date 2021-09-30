Rod Wave’s star is as bright as any other in Hip-Hop right now. He continues his amazing run with the video for “Already Won” featuring Lil Durk. The single brings in the piano from New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain.”

In the video, Wave and Durk hit a dimly lit room to rap their personal success stories.

Rod Wave is currently on his SoulFly Tour. There are just a few dates left. Check to see if you are one of the lucky cities below.

Advertisement

Fri Oct 01 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Sun Oct 03 – Washington DC – Echostage

Tue Oct 05 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Wed Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Oct 08 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

Sat Oct 09 – Boston, MA –House of Blues Boston

Tue Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Fri Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Oct 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 20 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Thu Oct 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic AuditoriumSat Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater