Artist and filmmaker Streetlord Rook is making his claim for best independent filmmaker with his upcoming film, “One More Flip” and feedback after the premiere proves he may just be right.

Detroit, Michigan, artist, and filmmaker Kwende Ried has a telling history in both industries. Being the youngest of the Streetlordz rap group under the alias Rook aka Rookie, he has worked with artists like Baby, BG, Juvenile, E40, Shyne, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and Stevie J among others. After the group was involved in a 40-million-dollar marijuana drug conspiracy, he adopted the name Streetlord Rook and continued dropping urban trap hits for the culture.

In 2000, his film company, Chedda Boy Films debuted, “Envy” staring Ray J, LisaRaye Mcoy, and Maia Campbell, which was the first of four films that were released over time. Recently, he premiered his new upcoming film, “One More Flip” starring Sada Baby, Royce da 5’9, Payroll Giovanni and Mena Monroe at Emagine Royal Oak, and the turn out as confirmed by the Senior Director Of Event & Sales, Kyle Sinclair, was beyond that of mega-franchise films such as AVENGERS: END GAME. Already breaking a record before the film was even released globally, Streetlord Rook took his ingenuity a step further to become the first artist to launch a NFT for film and soundtrack.

“One More Flip” is accompanied by one of the best-composed soundtracks with the lead single “Don’t Trust These Hoes” featuring Sada Baby and Payroll Giovanni adding hype to the work of art. “One More Flip” will be released worldwide on October 1st, exclusively on Amazon Prime. Show your support by checking out his new independent film “One More Flip” when it goes live.

Instagram: @streetlordrook

Twitter: realstreetlord1

YouTube: Streetlord Rook