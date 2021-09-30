Violent song lyrics increase negative emotions and thoughts that can lead to aggression, according to a study published in the May issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (Vol. 84, No. 5).

The study challenges the ancient Greek “catharsis hypothesis” that claims that expressing aggressive emotion will later decrease aggressive behavior. Instead, researchers from Iowa State University and the Texas Department of Human Services found that aggressive music lyrics increase aggressive thoughts and feelings, which might perpetuate aggressive behavior and have long-term effects, such as influencing listeners’ perceptions of society and contributing to the development of aggressive personalities.

With each generation exposed to these negative influences birth a generation who is defying these negative standards by replacing them with a more progressive perspective of life and creations. Artists such as R&B sensation H.E.R., Jasmine Sullivan or even hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar are pushing this new direction of lyrical and musical content. Yet there is a new artist on the music scene who is a college graduate with a degree in psychology that is pushing this progressive mindset and agenda to the fullest.

BT The artist also known as the “Street Activist” has created a platform that ignites and challenges change by defining his music genre as “Progressive Music.” When asked BT explains; “Progressive Music is music that leads and informs along with entertaining. It’s bringing back the culture of hip hop to its origin. A time when artist such as Public Enenmy, X Clan, KRS One and the list goes on who spoke about our culture and why we should be proud. It also goes back to the days when MCs motivated the crowd. Where entertainment was for fun and a getaway from the hard times derived from poverty, drug abuse and addiction. All of which are present in today’s society and increasing to the levels similar to what has been documented in the 80’s. What happened to having fun or making statements in music that made you think and ponder? I created Progressive music to be the difference that makes a difference and invite other creatives to do the same like so many of us are doing.”

Whether you know BT the Artist or not his popularity is growing with each day. His website: www.bttheartist.com is ranked 41,000 by Alexa. His social media numbers are growing daily. He presently has almost 50K IG followers and his website gets about 2 million hits daily. With over 37 thousand links to articles written on him around the world BT the Artist is the next best-kept secret in hip hop and urban music ready to explode on the scene. Songs such as “Change,” “Walk with Me,” “Different” or even the basketball anthem “Swish” is igniting his buzz and interest within the music industry executives. “I am loving how my album is coming along” explains BT. “It has a little something for everyone. I especially can’t wait to drop the song I did with hip hop iconic producer, DR. Period. That song is straight fire!” He continues; “they say music is a universal language and soothes the savage beast. I just want to let you have fun and think about what could be instead of what is. Change starts from within and if my music can help ignite that mission accomplished.”

A Boston native, BT the artist is already set up with his own clothing line RG Pillar designed by Mr. Reid who is also creative on many levels. RG Pillar reminds us to be and look like the pillar of society that we are. In short, Mr. Reid likes to say; “You are what you wear and what you wear reflects you.” RG Pillar takes the influences in the current market and makes it his own set a standard of excellence in fabric and design that reminds you that you are descendents of Kings and Queens.

So far BT has taken New York by storm in Times Square not once but twice. He first performed July 5th, 2021 in Father Duffy’s Square (Red Steps) for a new campaign that is showcasing Americans who believe …I can, You can, We can, as @Ameri_Ican. Confirming that our individual power ignites our collective power. That was such a success he was then invited to perform for UBC TV during Harlem Week in their Kid Zone. The reception was so well he was invited back to perform a second day for the Police Commissioner of NYC. He then was invited by Ieasha Sekou of Street Corner Resources to perform again in Times Square for Fashion Week 2021 created by James Moore called, The Fashion Experience. The clothing line was to promote peace and stop gun violence within our communities.

The “Progressive Music” movement has begun or better said it has been re-ignited. Include the influx of veteran pioneers reentering the market with songs that are raising the bar of lyrical content while adding the hot topics of social responsibility and accountability to the new undercurrent of progressive change and the marketplace is being primed for change. Compound all of the above with the musical direction of BT the Artist and artists with the same agenda and soon whether the industry embraces it or not all the signs and new generations are singing the tune of the legendary song, “Change is gonna come” and “Progressive Music” is here to stay.