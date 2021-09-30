Yung Baby Tate slams haters after she posted pics of her performance at Afro Punk ATL on social wearing a leopard trench coat and a two-piece cut out catsuit spitting bars and belting out lyrics, Social Media had way too much to say about her physical appearance focusing on her stomach and midsection which some didn’t feel were flat enough. The “I Am” rapper was not phased and clearing was not having any of it.

It’s called a GET MONEY GUT and all brokeys should keep their negative opinions to themselves — babytate (@yungbabytate) September 28, 2021

I really been going off on bitches for 2 days straight. It’s always people with the least going on with the most to say. MY BODY is MY BODY to work on or NOT! pic.twitter.com/iSy0zjRI4P — babytate (@yungbabytate) September 29, 2021

The final clap back came in an Instagram post. after two days of entertaining the comments and responses. Tate put off her haters and instead of joining them she used her platform to show her followers and haters to burn their insecurities and love themselves by any means necessary.

“As Queen Bey once said, “wanna see some REAL A$$?! Baby here’s your chance!” Shoutout to all my natural bellied bodies. I see you, I am you, I love you. No matter WHAT my body looks like, it is MINE and I love it! Please go project your insecurities onto a piece of paper, burn it, and throw it away. Then go look in the mirror and tell yourself how much you are loved. 💖”

Embracing Body Positivity and being able to embrace who you are and normalizing the authentic that’s true and real to everyday people seems to be the conversation artists like Lizzo and Coi Leray have had to continually fight with body shammers on social media. Insecurities are a tough thing to deal with and we have to find a better way to empower women to love themselves through it all. Thank you Yung Baby Tate for standing in your power.

