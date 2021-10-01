After just one episode, 50 Cent’s latest STARZ series, BMF, has been renewed for a second season.

Variety notes the series received a renewal after its Sunday premiere was the No. 1 debut for the Starz app this year.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. The series stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Myles Truitt, and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris, La La Anthony and Serayah appear in recurring roles.

