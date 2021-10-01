Bino Rideaux is back with another one. This time around he calls on Roddy Ricch, for a rare pop on his latest release, “LEMME FIND OUT.”

On the track, both artists cruise to the Axl Folie and Tiggi-produced beat, flexing their melodic flow, combined with the influence of their native state.

In 2021 alone, Bino has hit all the right shots in anticipation of his upcoming album, 100 Roses. He dropped a joint project, Sixtape 2 with frequent collaborator, Blxst, as well as a number of singles.

Prior to his Roddy Ricch-assisted release, Bino Rideaux teamed up with King Combs last month for “No Makeup.” Earlier in the week, he launched his “On My Soul” Tour with two sold out shows in Los Angeles, on Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.

As for Ricch, it has been a relatively quiet year following his hot streak during the first half of 2020. His debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social, was named Apple Music’s album of the year, in addition to “The Box’s,” Song of the Year award from the same streaming platform. The track also topped Billboard’s Hot 100 charts for 11 weeks.

Check out Bino & Roddy’s latest collaboration, “LEMME FIND OUT.” Bino’s upcoming album, 100 Roses, is set to drop on Nov. 5.