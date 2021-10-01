This summer’s badman ting anthem just got a super upgrade. Bronx Native, Capella Grey dropped the official “Gyalis” remix featuring R&B star Chris Brown and Dancehall star Popcaan.

After releasing independently in March of 2021, the infectious “Gyalis” quickly rose to be one of the hottest tracks this summer.

The record spawned a number of unofficial remixes from Kranium, to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and others. Even Chris Brown was quoted as saying that it was, “the hardest s**t out right now.”

The track reflects Grey’s Jamaican heritage while borrowing from the beat of Juvenile’s “Back That A** Up.”

26-year-old, Grey released the visual back in August via Capitol Records and is showing no signs of slowing down with the release of his official remix.

“Gyalis” dominated on Apple Music charts and reached No. 1 on Apple’s R&B/Soul charts.

Click the link to hear the “Gyalis” remix vibes below.

Notable Lyrics

“Fake like she asleep (uhh)

Swear she tried too stay the whole week

I’m like, “Ooh, nah, she gotta go,” uhh

Ask me her namе, I swear I don’t even f****n’ know

Thеy wanna know why di gyal dem deh ‘pon me

Dem eye green, dem mind just set pon me

They wanna know why dem love him off so much

Like what is the reason, ooh-ooh”