With his War & Wonders album currently getting spin in the ears of Hip-Hop fans, D Smoke has announced his War & Wonders North American Headlining Tour. The tour will begin next month in Detroit.

The WAr & Wonders tour will start on Nov. 30 in The D before making stops across the U.S. in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Santa Ana at The Observatory on January 29th. Tickets are on sale starting October 1st at 10AM local time on dsmokemusic.com/tour.

The War & Wonders album features John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, SiR, Westside Boogie, and more. The album has hit singles “Shame On You” and “Common Sense” in addition to 16 more tracks.

You can see all the dates for the tour below.