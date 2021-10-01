According to a report from USA Today, famed news anchor Don Lemon is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a bartender in a New York City bar.

Dustin Hice,, the alleged victim and former bartender at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor, is suing Lemon for “demeaning, unprovoked and offensive assault”. A CNN spokesperson says that Lemon “categorically denies these claims.”

“The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts,” a statement said Tuesday. “This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon.”

The suit claims that Hice met Lemon at the bar and offered to buy him a drink, which the news anchor refused. The suit claims that later that night, Lemon sexually assaulted Hice.

