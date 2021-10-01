A few years ago, fans of Drake and Meek Mill probably never imagined a day where the two rappers would come together to celebrate one another on their success and make a few joints together in the studio.

At 12 AM, Meek Mill released his highly anticipated album Expensive Pain to which the Certified Lover Boy himself showed the Philly native some love and promoted his 5th studio album.

“PAIN GETS EXPENSIVE AT MIDNIGHT,” Drake wrote on his Instagram story. “@meekmill proud of u boy since the Bahamas cook up we were plotting on the next chapter time to eat.”

The feud between Drake and Meek Mill sparked in 2015 when Meek Mill stated that Drake used a ghostwriter to write his bars. After a few jabs at one another through their music, it’s great to see the two put the beef aside and continue to elevate in their careers. Congratulations to Meek Mill on his 5th studio album.