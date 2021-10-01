Following the release of the These Things Happen Too album last week, G-Eazy has returned with the video for “Everything Is Everything” featuring Goody Grace.

The new animated video brings G-Eazy on a love story that led him from his time at a fashion show where he saw his bae to the lonely road that he is currently on with her missing from his life.

The These Things Happen Too album has features from Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, E-40, and more. Before the release of the album. Eazy dropped the new single “The Announcement.” The single is a return to the rap world and Eazy demonstrates his hip-hop roots and flows.

Advertisement