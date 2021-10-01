The latest joint album in Hip-Hop comes from the combination of Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid. The new album is a swift 10 tracks and titled Trust Fund Babies.

The new album is largely an affair of Rich and Wayne executing a perfect give and go, leaving room for YG to deliver the only guest feature on the album.

The cover art for this project goes exactly with the theme, depicted cartoon animations of Lil Wayne and RTK as babies, standing in front of loads of money.

“Wayne and Rich the Kid have a project together that’s coming out soon,” Mack Maine revealed earlier this summer. The album can now be heard below.