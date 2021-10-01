Meek Mill has officially released his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain. The new album features Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, and Vory.

In celebration of the Expensive Pain album, Meek Mill has announced the “Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends” album playback concert on Oct. 23 at Madison Square Garden. He will perform the new project in its entirety alongside several star-studded special guests. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase today at noon ET HERE.

The new Expensive Pain album tackles mental health, criminal justice reform, and more. Leading up to the new album, Meek placed the album artwork across several landmarks and billboards across the country, including boats in Miami, buses in Philadelphia, murals and buses in Los Angeles, billboards in Times Square, buildings in Harlem, and trains in Atlanta.

You can tap into Expensive Pain below.