All NBA fans know that Kyrie Irving isn’t vaccinated and could miss games, and one company thinks they have the resolution. Stripchat has offered the Brooklyn Nets point guard a lifetime membership to their website if he gets one dose of the vaccine.

“Following today’s headlines that Kyrie Irving will not be paid for home games if he does not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Stripchat, the adult cam site with 600 million visitors per month, has extended Mr. Irving an offer that would be hard to resist… a free adult cam subscription for life with VIP access,” AHN Fire Digital notes Stripchat wrote in a letter. “All he has to do is get the first vaccine shot!”

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports reported this week that league sources believe Irving will end up getting the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the influence of close friend and teammate Kevin Durant.

Irving could not attend Nets’ media day this week due to health and safety protocols, as New York City does not allow unvaccinated individuals to participate in certain indoor events. Irving has also recently been showing support for anti-vaccine sentiments.