Problem and Snoop Dogg have once again collaborated for a West Coast banger. The new single “Dim My Light” is produced by Audio Anthem and the two rappers deliver a brutally honest message for the slackers who talk big, are too lazy to really work, and always have an excuse.

“Dim My Light” is featured on the upcoming Smoke Break EP available on October 12. The new song follows Problem’s 4-track playlist Coffee Break released last month that included the hard-hitting morning risers “Clout” and “Go Time” and more.

Problem recently launched his company Martin Holdings that included a brand licensing agreement with global cannabis lifestyle brand and high-end retailer Burb. Burb just expanded their operations with a $4 million Series A funding with participation from 300 Entertainment CEO and co-founder Kevin Liles.

You can hear the new release below.