Public Enemy’s Chuck D is backtracking on his statements regarding the verdict in the R. Kelly trial. In a new statement, Chuck D asserted that he did not support Kelly’s actions and insisted that he doesn’t listen to his music.

JUST TO BE CLEAR, I’m not the R Kelly fan here. 75 million sold somewhere & I ain’t got 1 of his songs. And his actions were criminal my apologies if the wings of perception loomed beyond than the words on this slaveApp. My clarity launches on my own https://t.co/NXDrLBaWCA Oct1 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 29, 2021

Mixing grown folk lifestyle with black youth was so endorsed financed perpetuated as so urban cool by radio. Black audiences were abused while 25yrs poppin champagne in the sandbox. The boundaries were sloppy w head nods. That dude & others gave clues that the gatekeepers ignored https://t.co/yGWrfHW2Cg — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 28, 2021

The latest news comes after Chuck D originally angered Twitter users after inserting Ike Turner and Rick James into the conversation following the announcement of R Kelly’s guilty verdict. The comparison came in lieu of the possible length of his sentence and rehabilitation.

Chuck D really hopped on Ms. Tina Turner’s Internet and used Ike Turner to discuss R. Kelly… pic.twitter.com/RxzAjfTUfU — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) September 28, 2021

Chuck D sounds like he has a closet we need to check.

Predators and enablers share a kinship pic.twitter.com/29uKVXPQn8 — Survivor Extraordinaire BSW, MA (@FrenchRainez) September 28, 2021

R. Kelly was convicted of one count of racketeering earlier this week along with eight other charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering and sex trafficking involving five victims. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4th.

