After over 10 years in the NFL, Pro-bowl running back LeSean McCoy has announced his retirement. McCoy will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN reports McCoy will receive an honor at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played for the Chiefs last season, who are coached by his Eagles coach Andy Reid.

“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week.

“He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

Eagles announced former Pro-Bowl RB LeSean McCoy is retiring, and signing a one-day contract to do it as a member of their team. pic.twitter.com/4iOeqkcUgm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2021

“I still have that green inside my heart,” McCoy wrote on the team’s website. “There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”