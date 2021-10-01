If you assumed, we’ve seen the last of Rachel Nichols think again. In a mailbag piece this week, The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch said that Nichols could return to Turner Sports, where she worked from 2013 to 2016. Deitsch adds that Nichols was considered a valuable on-air asset by Turner’s top bosses while she worked there.

TNT, one of Turner Sports’ TV stations, is perhaps the biggest challenger to ESPN regarding NBA coverage. Their program “Inside in the NBA” is also top-rated among basketball fans. Nichols was a sideline reporter for the “NBA on TNT” broadcast during her time at Turner.

ESPN recently removed Nichols from all its NBA programs and canceled her show “The Jump.” Nichols had previously gotten into a controversy over leaked comments she made about former colleague Maria Taylor.

Though she still has roughly one year left on her ESPN contract, Nichols will likely wait until her contract is up before making her return to Turner Sports.