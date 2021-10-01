Tyler, the Creator, will be honored at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards with the Cultural Influence Award. According to Billboard, the award is presented in partnership with Rock the Bells.

LL Cool J will present the award to Tyler, the Creator, at the event that will air this coming Tuesday on BET.

“I am proud to honor Tyler, The Creator, with the first-ever Rock The Bells cultural influence award, which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of hip hop culture,” LL Cool J said in a statement.

The Cultural Influence Award will recognize “a younger, innovative, otherworldly artist that has significantly impacted the culture — while uplifting their community.”

Salute to Tyler, the Creator, and make sure you catch that moment next week.