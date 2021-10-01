Wale put the Hip-Hop community on about releasing a new single with J. Cole, but that’s not all the news he had. The new single is “Poke It Out,” but will be featured on the newly announced album Folarin 2, stylized FolarIIn. The new album is due out on October 22.

The lead single, “Poke It Out,” brings an electric instrumental, sampling Q-Tip’s “Vibrant Thing,” to create the scene for Cole and Wale to skate over for their lyrical reunion.

You can see the cover for FolarIIn above and also tap into the new single below.

Advertisement