Coi Leray had an amazing run on the festival circuit. She now brings that energy to the Vevo Ctrl. series stage with a performance of “Bout Me.”

The Vevo Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. In addition to Coi Leray, the series has sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Jeezy, and more.

The “Bout Me” performance continues a run for Coi Leray that got going with the release of “No More Parties” and “BIG PURR (Prrd).” You can check out the full performance below.

