With a new single out and a tour on the way, Givēon is more than ready to perform live. Before he hits the road, Givēon hit The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to deliver a live performance of “For Tonight.”

Givēon recently announced his Timeless Tour! The 14-city tour went on sale September 17thand sold out in a matter of minutes. The tour will kick off on November 28th in Detroit, MI.

After you watch the live performance, you can watch the official “For Tonight” performance here.

