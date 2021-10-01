The Queens are ready to take their throne.

Back in May, ABC released the first look to the upcoming Hip-Hop drama, Queens. Now we are a few weeks away from its premiere.

The ABC drama brings power house artists and actresses together. Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez come together as the fictional 90s group, Nasty B*tches, looking to successfully reclaim their status in the music industry after a 20-year hiatus.

The four women amp up the show’s anticipation with the visual release of to their debut single, “Nasty Girl.” Filmed in Miami, the Tim Story (Think Like A Man) directed music video is dripped in tangible regality. From mansions and Versace clothes to yachts and jet-skis, Brandy, Eve, Naturi and Nadine shine like the stars they are.

Story will also serve as the drama’s executive producer along with Zahir McGhee and Sabrina Wind.

“As artists who came up in the ’90s, ‘Nasty Girl’ is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era,” the show’s four stars said in a joint statement. “To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show Queens is all about.”

VERZUZ TV co-founder, Swizz Beatz, will serve as the show’s executive music producer. Each episode will premiere new, original music from the cast as well.

Queens premieres Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.