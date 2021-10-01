Yo Gotti Returns To Clear The Air On “For The Record”

Yo Gotti Returns To Clear The Air On “For The Record”

CMG label head, Yo Gotti officially returns with “For The Record.” On his first verse, he rhymes what he lives. Which sees him clear the air on a disloyal patna’ to his baby mama leaving him. The Memphis native reminds the audience that he hasn’t slowed down lyrically despite his new position as.co-owner of the D.C. United.

“I did deals that didn’t benefit me

Why would I do such a thing? So my n****s could eat (One hundred)

Advertisement

My n***a on that dog food (Food), stole a 100K (It crush me)

It was a million in that safe, why the f**k you play? (P***y)

If you gon’ take it, take it all, n***a, n***a

‘Cause when I see you, I want it all, n***a, n***a

Baby momma up and left (Why?)

She left me scarred (It hurt me)”

Newwwww Yo Gotti produced by myself and bros. FOR THE RECORD https://t.co/on82qhPrAN — omar ℊuetfa (@omarguetfa) October 1, 2021

Produced by SMPLGTWY, Boi-1da, Omar Guetfa, AT On The Beat and A-Darian Johnson, the latest track from Gotti arrives on the heels of his latest acquisition. Gotti shared in a statement on Monday. “I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group.”

Take a listen to Yo Gotti’s “For The Record” below.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.