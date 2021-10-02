I.P. Da Man is rounding out the last quarter of 2021 with a brand new single called, Chop Stixx. After sharing it and gaining tons of views through his social media outlets, the Las Vegas-based rapper is ready to release the full track for streaming.

The single is a mix of Hip-Hop and Trap with an easy cadence as I.P. floats over the beat. Hoping to be added to radio play there’s plans for a remix already in the works. Rumors have been circulating that he’s shooting for a feature from Drake on this one. No word from the OVO label head yet but we’ll just watch and see.

For now, check out the snippet from Da Man and look out for the full track soon.

