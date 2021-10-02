New music from Don Toliver is on the way.

On Tuesday, Don Toliver announced via social media that the Life Of A Don album will drop on October 8th. Life of a Don will be released via Atlantic Records and Cactus Jack Records.

LIFE OF A DON 10/8 🌹 Pre Save Now!! Link In Bio ♊️🧠⌛️ pic.twitter.com/ivYW5Gn9hP — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) September 28, 2021

The 27-year-old rapper is currently on the road for his tour, ‘Life of Don’ which will end in Los Angeles on Oct. 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Advertisement

He’s also set to perform at three upcoming music festivals, Travis Scott’s Astroworld in their hometown of Houston on Nov. 5, Day N Vegas on Nov. 14 and Rolling Loud LA on Dec. 12.

The news comes after the Cactus Jack rapper teased the album back in February with a tweet revealing the official title.

Peep the official album announcement trailer below.