Kanye updates Donda.

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”

In the new version, Brown is replaced by the Sunday Service Choir. The change might not sit well with Brown, who was initially upset that he was only featured on the chorus when Donda dropped back in August.

Other changes on the LP include Kanye’s vocals being reduced on “Jail, Part 2,” which features DaBaby, Francis and the Lights and Marilyn Manson.

This is not the first time Ye has made changes to his album after it’s release. He did the same thing with The Life of Pablo in 2016, rereleasing it several times with minor alterations, and even adding a new song to it.

Should Kayne have left CB on Donda? Share your thoughts with us on social media.