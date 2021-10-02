Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about how fame impacts her head space.

Speaking to Vogue Singapore, she says fame can be really hard on people’s mental health, but she’s grateful for the people around her who keep her separated from all the noise.

“I’m grateful for the people who like me for me, and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.”

She noted it’s funny how recognition changes everything and also changes nothing in your life.

The 18-year-old says she still has the same problems as she did last year.

“The problems I was having a year ago are still the problems I’m having now, and things that brought me joy a year ago are still the things that bring me joy now. It’s just another aspect of life that you need to learn how to deal with, but it doesn’t change who you are as a person.”