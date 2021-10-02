Key Glock has returned with his new single “Ambition For Cash.” It is the first release from the newly announced album, Yellow Tape 2.

Yellow Tape 2, a sequel to 2020’s top-20 charting mixtape, will be the home for Glock to flex over a selection of exquisite beats. “Ambition For Cash” is produced by Tay Keith, laying a flute-heavy instrumental, met by thumping 808s. Then Glock starts to skate: “I’m sippin color purple syrup, ballin hard just like The Beard/Yeah, and Larry Bird, I’m shootin sh*t I know you heard.”

Yellow Tape 2 is scheduled to drop later this fall. For the moment, you can tap into the new single below.

