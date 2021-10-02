NBA Youngboy and Drake will soon blend their worlds in a collaboration. Youngboy announced the collaboration exclusively on Stationhead. This will be the first time the two chart-topping artists will work together.

The news, which was dropped in an audio interview on Stationhead, is just one of many recent announcements made exclusively on the platform, highlighting the unique way that Stationhead brings fans and artists together like never before.

Last week, NBA Youngboy delivered his third album, Sincerely, Kentrell, the follow-up to 2020’s Top. The new release is 21 new songs for fans and prior to the release, Youngboy penned a letter from jail.

“The deeper in myself I search the more confused I seem to be,” Youngboy opened. “As I feel more lost the more I feel green. Green in a way most people describe today as being naive.”

You can hear the album below.