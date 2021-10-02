After a close battle, NBA Youngboy’s Sincerely, Kentrell will top Certified Lover Boy, ending Drake’s three-week run on top of the Billboard 200.

For the week ending Sept. 30, Youngboy’s first week is 137,775. Drake closes at 134,949. Hits Daily Double notes Lil Nas X, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo to round out the top five.

Last week, the latest album from Drake moved another 171,000 equivalent album units. The album made its Billboard debut with 613,000 units in the first week. The week before last, the album moved 236,000 equivalent album units. The album is now eligible for the platinum-certification.

While they may have competed on the charts, it’s all love elsewhere. Youngboy and Drake are set to collaborate on a new single. Youngboy announced the collaboration exclusively on Stationhead. This will be the first time the two chart-topping artists will work together.

The news, which was dropped in an audio interview on Stationhead, is just one of many recent announcements made exclusively on the platform, highlighting the unique way that Stationhead brings fans and artists together like never before.