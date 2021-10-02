Slick Rick recently made his presence known for a noble cause. On Thursday night (September 30), Slick Rick popped up at the 1st Annual K Woods Foundation Community Center Fundraiser and Auction in Staten Island with a surprise performance. The hip-hop icon swiftly breezed through his collection of classics including “The Show” and “Children’s Story.”

Slick Rick performs at the 1st Annual K Woods Foundation Fundraiser at Li Greci’s Staaten

Taking place at Li Greci’s Staaten, the gala event was presented by Kareem Woods, founder of the K Woods Foundation, was a fundraiser dedicated to the refinement of Staten Island’s Park Hill neighborhood. Specifically, Woods agendum is to build a community center in the neighborhood’s most populous parameters—an act that is untouched and bound in the borough’s history.

Park Hill is the stomping ground for several members of the Wu-Tang Clan, including Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, RZA, U-God, and Raekwon.

Despite being a Park Hill-based event, Ghostface Killah who is from the neighboring town of Stapleton, also made his presence known as the Wu-Tang Clan legend was slated as an ambassador of the gala.

Commonly referred to as one of his influences in hip-hop, Ghostface Killah applauded Slick Rick for showing love to the forgotten borough alongside longtime friend, Kareem Woods. The cause hones a focus on the children of Park Hill, which is not a new endeavor for Rick as he is well known for philanthropic efforts across the globe.

He is currently the co-founder of The Victory Patch Foundation which encourages progressive outreach to slightly underserved communities through the administration of social programs and advocates equality for individuals who have dealings with modern injustice.

Earlier this year, Slick Rick partnered with Clarks Original to present a mini-documentary highlighting his history with hip-hop and luxury fashion titled, Mind-Body-Sole. The documentary also sheds light on the hip-hop legend’s charitable measures as he can be seen active in his initiative.

Watch Slick Rick’s pop-up performance here.