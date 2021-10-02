Summer Walker is ready to let you back into her world. The LVRN star released a video revealing that she couldn’t go to the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but her album is on the way.

“I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today, but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions. I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine,” Walker said. “BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

Walker would then show a projection on a building revealing her new album will arrive in November.

