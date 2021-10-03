The “Legendz Of The Street Tour” touched down in Atlanta on Friday, October 1st at the State Farm Arena. The lineup includes artists such as Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, 2 Chainz, Trina, and Boosie Badazz.

While things seemed to get off to a smooth start, tensions escalated on stage during Boosie’s set. The Shade Room obtained footage of an altercation that happened on stage while Boosie was performing. It is unclear what caused the altercation, but after the altercation started, Boosie was quickly rushed off the stage.

At 12:41 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said it received a call and that Boosie and his associates broke items on stage. The investigation is ongoing, and luckily, no injuries have been reported. In some videos, Boosie could be spotted in an altercation off the stage, as well.

Following the concert, frustrated concertgoers took to social media to demand a refund after the rest of the concert was canceled. It is unsure whether they will get a refund. Despite the fight, the tour still has nine more stops in North Carolina, Baltimore, New Orleans, Houston, Miami, and other cities, with the final tour date in Memphis.

You can see the videos of the altercation here.