TLC’s CrazySexyCool tour was set to hit Texas this past weekend. Unfortunately, the dates were rescheduled after T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction.

TLC and the supporting Bone Thugs-n-Harmony were set for Oct. 2 and 4 in Houston, Texas, but smoke put a halt to their appearances.

TLC has rescheduled the Saturday, October 2nd show at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX to Monday, October 4th,” the post read. “Due to extreme cigarette and recreational smoke being present backstage at a previous show, T-Boz suffered an allergic reaction.

Advertisement

“The group has always enforced a strict no smoking policy at their shows in an effort to prevent any health related issues for the group and/or crew.”