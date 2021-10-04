Drake and Lil Baby collaborate once again over an OZ and Ambezza-produced track.

Back in September, Drizzy dropped his highly anticipated 6th studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Every new music release, especially full-length projects, is considered a music holiday at this point in his career. The album’s third track, “Girls on Girls,” featured Lil Baby. Apple Music’s 2020 artist of the year has not taken his foot off the gas this year after a dominating 2020. With three collaborations under their belt, it is safe to safe that The Boy and The Hero do not miss.

The other tag-teamed collaboration comes from the production tandem of OZ and Ambezza. It is not the first time two collaborated to create a hit for Drake.

In 2020, the European producers tapped joined forces to create Drake and Future’s 9x certified platinum collaboration, “Life Is Good.” While the 2020 hit is Ambezza’s biggest hit to date, he and OZ have figured out a working formula. That formula is apparent in “Girls Want Girls.”

Ambezza, whose real name is Mathias Daniel Liyew, continues to build from past success. In 2019, he landed tracks with Tee Grizzley, Tinashe, and DaBaby. The latter landed Ambezza on Kirk for the tracks “PROLLY HEARD” and “POP STAR.”

Before landed those placements three years prior, he decided to make music his full-time priority. His commitment led him to real income in 2017. Through social media, he was able to meet Grammy-nominated Swiss-producer OZ. While the same continent bonds them, Ambezza’s work ethic kept him in the loop. Now he’s 2/2 with Champagne Papi.

The introduction of “Girls on Girls” is reminiscent of “Life Is Good.”

He brings back the mystique sound to “Girl on Girls,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 charts, similar to his previous Drake placement. In 2021, he has produced tracks for YG & Mozzy, Toosie, and Headie One.

Ambezza remains in Germany. While he has considered moving to the U.S., he prefers being away from the masses to limit distractions. If it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it. His presence is certainly felt on the 6 God’s 6th LP.