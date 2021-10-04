New York City will once again be the location for VERZUZ. The official account for the hit music battle series teased the new battle via silhouette. Fans and Snoop Dogg have already figured it out.

“WANNA PLAY? We got a new VERZUZ on the way Sunday, October 17th, brought to you by the killer new series, #Chucky,” the announcement read. “Who do y’all think it is!? Drop your guesses in the comments below and we’ll pick an entry at random to get a pair of tix!”

The announcement is delivered in spooky season fashion as the mid-October battle is brought to you by the new USA horror series Chucky.

“Big daddy. Kane. V. K. R. S1,” Snoop wrote.

Does that battle get your attention? You can see the announcement below.