Demetrius Flenory Jr. Aka Lil Meech reveals the pressure he felt taking on the role of playing his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

Founder of the “Black Mafia Family,” Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was incarcerated when his son Lil Meech was 5 years old. Now he finds himself at the perfect age to play his dad in the true-life drama story STARZ is bringing to television. Already renewed for season 2, BMF is just starting to scratch the surface of the “Black Mafia Family’s” story.

“No one’s credibility amounts to his. I just want him to tell me he’s proud- he’s seen it, and he’s happy I did it and I killed it.” Lil Meech shared with the Source. “Once I hear that, then it’s all good for me. That’s what I want for my family.” Meech added while explaining how high the stakes were for him to deliver on playing his dad in his acting debut.

Executive producer, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared Big Meech was in constant communication with his son Lil Meech and creator Randy Huggins throughout the whole process. 50 Cent and Randy Huggins also revealed the significance and impact of the “Black Mafia Family’s” story on today’s culture.

BMF follows the story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), from inner-city Detroit during the 1980s. Forming to create the most prominent drug trafficking organization in the country known as the “Black Mafia Family.” The Flenory brothers must balance their desire to grab a slice of the American Dream, with the desires of what their own parents want for them.

Watch Kash Doll who plays Monique Greene and the other cast members break down the process of getting prepared to transform themselves into true-life characters based in the 1980s.

We spoke with Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate You Give, Lincoln Heights), Michole Briana White (Malignant, Reed Between the Lines, Love That Girl), Da’Vinchi ( All American, Grown-ish, The Way Back) Steve Harris (The Practice, Law & Order, Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman). Along with executive producer and director Curtis “50 Cent Jackson and BMF executive producer and creator Randy Huggins ( Power, Star, Criminal Minds).

Watch “BMF” Inside Look with The Source TV below.