Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the insurrection at the capital.

In February, Twitter CFO Ned Segal revealed on CNBC’s Squawk Box Wednesday that Trump’s ban is a lifetime.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official,” said Segal.

Trump was accused of using Twitter to communicate with insurrectionists during the January 6 attack on the nation’s capitol during the confirmation of the electoral college votes, which would formally name Joe Biden as the next president.

“Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal added. “If anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Now Trump is seeking reinstatement. The Washington Post reports Trump is now asking a federal district judge to require Twitter to bring back his account.

“Plaintiff Donald J. Trump respectfully moves for a preliminary injunction directing, inter alia, Defendant Twitter, Inc. and all persons acting in concert with Defendant, to reinstate Plaintiff’s access to Defendant’s social media platform(s),” the court filing reads.

The filing also states Twitter is exercising “a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.”