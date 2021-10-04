NBA star Lamar Odom has been one of the top contenders in the celebrity boxing arena, beating singer Aaron Carter in a second round knockout and now he has defeated Ojari Noa, ex-husband of songstress Jennifer Lopez, in a split decision over the weekend in Miami.

As Odom greeted people and took pics with them following his win, Former Source owner Ray Benzino jumped in the ring, grabbed the mic to let know Odom what he thought about the fight.

Benzino said, “I wasn’t impressed with that fight. I want a shot at the champ!” Let’s see if he can back up his words and take out Odom.

