Lil Fizz dating the mother of his friend Omarion’s children dominated entertainment headlines. Fizz and Apryl Jones had an entanglement, but if you like Omarion tell it he was unbothered.

That relationship is now over and Fizz and Omarion are back on the road for their Millenium Tour. During a tour stop over the weekend, Lil Fizz apologized to his B2K brother on stage.

“I think it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t take this moment bro to publicly apologize to you,” Fizz said. “I did some fucked up shit to my brother. I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to stand here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

You can see the moment below.