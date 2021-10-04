Lizzo Fangirls Over Chris Brown “You’re My Favorite Person In The Whole Effing World”

Lizzo Fangirls Over Chris Brown “You’re My Favorite Person In The Whole Effing World”

In the 24 second video circulating online, Lizzo is seen fangirling over Chris Brown before snapping a pic. The video shows Lizzo draped head to toe in Burberry asking for a photo with Brown, after giving him a compliment.

“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*****g world,” Lizzo exclaimed.

Some Twitter users started criticizing the “Truth Hurts” singer for her adoration of the R&B star. Shortly after the video went viral comments from fans bringing up Brown’s past surfaced.

Not good sis Lizzo being a Chris Brown fan… if she wasn’t “Lizzo” he wouldn’t let her in his section, she doesn’t meet the domestic abuser’s criteria pic.twitter.com/vpcvJ59i6h — A.J (@AJsayshey) October 3, 2021

The photo was captured backstage at the Millennium Tour. Featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy. C Breezy joined Bow Wow onstage and delighted many fans.

Chris Brown at The Millennium Tour with Lizzo & others. pic.twitter.com/6BLUy1Fi5Q — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile Rihanna and Chris Brown have since collaborated post his 2009 assault against the pop star. Twitter users were quick to pull some receipts showing no bad blood exist between Rih Rih and her ex.

People wanting an apology from Lizzo to Rihanna for taking a picture with Chris Brown



Rihanna:pic.twitter.com/ebWDzfGKyW — Tadokato🍥 (@thebreezyx) October 3, 2021

