In the 24 second video circulating online, Lizzo is seen fangirling over Chris Brown before snapping a pic. The video shows Lizzo draped head to toe in Burberry asking for a photo with Brown, after giving him a compliment.
“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*****g world,” Lizzo exclaimed.
Some Twitter users started criticizing the “Truth Hurts” singer for her adoration of the R&B star. Shortly after the video went viral comments from fans bringing up Brown’s past surfaced.
The photo was captured backstage at the Millennium Tour. Featuring Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy. C Breezy joined Bow Wow onstage and delighted many fans.
Meanwhile Rihanna and Chris Brown have since collaborated post his 2009 assault against the pop star. Twitter users were quick to pull some receipts showing no bad blood exist between Rih Rih and her ex.
