Majid Jordan is taking the OVO Sound torch and running with it this fall. The group has announced its third album. The album is titled Wildest Dreams and is due out on Oct. 22.

“Wildest Dreams” our third album is coming to you all on October 22nd pic.twitter.com/MWw71IHhY9 — Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) October 3, 2021

Previously, the duo has released singles for “Been Through That” and “Summer Rain.” You can see a message from the duo below.