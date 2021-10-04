Marvel Studios is the machine that never sleeps. With the What If series nearing a close, Marvel and Disney have their eye on the big screen with their next film, Eternals.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Angelina Jolie will join the film that will highlight immortal figures and their enemies. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and is stated to include a “love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.”

Joining Jolie are Selma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani. The Eternals will open in theaters on Nov. 5.

