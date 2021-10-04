Nick Cannon is helping to pay off the college debt of seven HBCU students.

The film star and comedian is teaming up with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the United Negro College. The HBCU students were invited to The Nick Cannon Show where they talked about their experiences as college students and the things they have had to overcome to be where they are now.

Little did they know that Cannon had something up his sleeve. “Once you earn your college degree, we’re wiping out your personal student debt, every single penny,” Cannon told the group.

Cannon hopes this inspires more HBCU students while also trying to emphasize the economic hurdles that exist for many Black and brown students. Once the seven students graduate, their college debt will be paid off.

“I am so proud to be a part of an incredible legacy of HBCU graduates, ” Nick Cannon shared.

