Nike has officially introduced the LeBron James Innovation Center. The center is located at the center of the Beaverton, Oregon Nike campus and is home to the new Nike Sport Research Lab (NSRL).


40 years after its establishment in Exeter, New Hampshire, the NSRL continues to set the tone for performance breakthroughs and positions Nike for future decades of game-changing products and services for all athletes.

The new NSRL houses the world’s largest motion-capture installation (over 400 cameras), 97 force plates, body-mapping equipment, a full-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway, and an artificial turf training pitch — all in service of capturing athletes in motion at full speed. These advancements support an expansion of research and development that encompasses both mental and physical well-being.

“The NSRL is the epicenter of where we work with athletes of all abilities, all backgrounds, all skills and all sports,” said Matthew Nurse, PhD, VP of the Nike Explore Team Sport Research Lab.

“Our goal every single day is to make athletes better and to make the world better for athletes,” says Kathy Gomez, VP of Footwear Innovation. “Understanding more types of bodies, more genders, more backgrounds and different ability levels helps us create better and more specific product.”

You can go inside the LeBron James Innovation Center here.

