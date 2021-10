The trio of Omarion, Bow Wow, and Soulja Boy have released a new single, “Ex.” The ode to stealing your girl was released on the same weekend that all three are set to hit the road for the Millenium Tour.

After being forced to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns, the 27-city tour kicked off on Oct. 1, in Los Angeles, CA. Those set to feature are Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie.

You can get the full tour dates here and hear the new single below.

