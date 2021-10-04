Remy Ma Talks about Her Floor Length Hair At the BET Hip Hop Awards “I BEEN doing inches; now I’m doing feet!!!”

Remy Ma Slayed at this year’s 2021 taping of the BET Hip Hop Awards. This weekend BET bought some of the hottest names to Atlanta to celebrate hip hop’s top names in the industry. With Appearances that included Latto, Bia, and Dream Doll, but it was Remy who stole the show and won the night in the most gorgeous look.

She wowed fans on the red carpet in a look that we couldn’t get enough of from head to toe (literally). Standing beside her was hubby and fellow rapper Papoose who complimented her look with red accents. Remy stepped on necks in a red dress by D. Anthony Designs, gold Guiseppe Zanotti heels, and the show stopper, serious inches of hair that cascaded down past her ankles.

Remy posted details of her look on Instagram stating “I BEEN doing inches; now I’m doing feet!!! @DaRealTerrenceDavidson slayed this frontal!” Also giving us some behind-the-scenes tea as she modeled her look. “Sidebar: I’m almost 5’10”, plus I’m wearing 4” heels- and bundles still dragging🥶 Double Sidebar: I missed the elevator 9 times filming this😫” Her hairstylist Terrance Davidson who used Kendra’s Boutique hair shared in her sentiment with a simple statement “ASSIGNMENT COMPLETED. #bethiphopawards @remyma x #king 🔥 EVEN THO WE STARTED IT. HAIR TO DA FLO!!!! 80inches and then some ( we trimmed the hair that was dragging too much on the floor so there’s your and then some 🤣) 🔥”

Catch Remy and her hair on The BET Hip Hop Awards airing October 5 on BET.