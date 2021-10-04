With Black Ink Crew: Chicago set to return, Ryan Henry made a visit to ALLBLK’s variety talk show Social Society.

During his visit, Ryan Henry discusses his career in tattooing, The Nova Star Project, and what to expect in the next season of his hit VH1 series.

The new season of Black Ink Chicago will see Ryan getting ready for competition as a new shop comes into the city. Charmaine will be opening a new female-owned shop, with the assistance of renowned British tattoo artist Jess Simpson. Meanwhile, Phor will be making his mental health a priority and Don is looking to expand on his acting career, while his wife’s health may become a major distraction for him and his family.

Advertisement

You can see the exclusive clip from Social Society below.