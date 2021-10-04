The endless debate over Goat QB, Brady or Goat Coach, Belichick is seemingly more clear after SNF. Tom Brady has won his 135th career game at Gillette Stadium after a 19-17 win over the Patriots in Foxboro. The Buccaneers escaped New England after a missed 56-yard field goal attempt by Nick Folk.

Brady threw for 269 yards and set the all-time passing yards record for an NFL quarterback. The record was previously held by Drew Brees. The former Patriot became the fourth quarterback in history to record a win against all 32 NFL franchises.

The Buccaneers improved to 3-and-1 on the year. Mac Jones completed 31-of-40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Jones also tied the Patriots’ franchise record with 19 consecutive completed passes.

New England falls to 1-and-3. The conversation of who knows who better Belichick or Brady will continue.

